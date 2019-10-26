|
Claire Quirk, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Weymouth, passed away October 15, 2019. Claire was born in Boston and was raised by her grandparents Bernard and Hannah Rooney. She attended Dorchester Girls High School, class of 1943. Claire worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston as a secretary for many years. She was a strong and independent woman, liked walking, was very social, and enjoyed spending time with her family. Claire is survived by her sons, Michael Quirk Sr. and his wife Leisa of Middleboro, Charles Quirk Jr. and his wife Suzanne of San Diego and Richard Quirk and his wife Margaret of Wakefield, her grandchildren, Michael Quirk Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Bridgewater, Matthew Quirk of Bridgewater, Seamus Quirk and his wife Yun of San Diego, Clare Quirk of San Diego, Maureen Quirk of Portland, Oregon, Rebecca Quirk of Philadelphia and Shannon Quirk of Wakefield, and her great-grandchild Adeline Quirk. Predeceased by her parents, Herman and Mary Wagner, her husband Charles Quirk Sr., her sister Mary and her daughter Susan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral Mass will follow in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Claire to a . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019