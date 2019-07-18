|
Claire T. (Ledoux) O'Rourke, of Plymouth, died on July 15, 2019, at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Marie (Racicot) and Emile Ledoux. Claire graduated from Uxbridge High School, where she met her husband, the late William O'Rourke; the two married on June 28, 1958. She and her husband lived in Connecticut before moving to Hanover, where they would raise their family. In 1985, Claire moved to San Diego with her husband and returned to Bridgewater in 1994. Claire was a classy woman and a wonderful mother. She took pristine care of herself and was always impeccably dressed. You would never see Claire without the best jewelry on. Claire overcame several health difficulties and maintained to be the strong woman she always was. She enjoyed travelling, being with friends, and playing cards. She was the loving wife of the late William O'Rourke; the mother of Ann E. Lane and her boyfriend Kevin Walsh of Plymouth, Mark W. O'Rourke and his wife Wanda of Bridgewater, Michael S. ORourke and his wife Sheila of Quincy, and Steven P. O'Rourke and his wife Cristal of Texas; Grandma of Tara Haggerty and her husband Chris, Tom Lane and his wife Kari, Chrissy Vivori and her husband Chase, Joshua O'Rourke, Billy O'Rourke, Jesse O'Rourke, and Sarah O'Rourke; great-Grandma to Evelyn, Emma, Savannah, and Jude. Visiting hours will be held at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, on Friday, July 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at the St. Thomas Aquinas, 103 Center Street, Bridgewater. Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All American Assisted Living at Wareham, 300 Rosebrook Way, Wareham, MA 02571. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 18, 2019