Clara "Penny" E. (Infante) Halloran of Quincy passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at age 97. Born in Milton, where she was raised and educated, she lived in Quincy all of her life and worked as a branch manager for South Shore Bank. The beloved wife of the late John W. Halloran, Clara was the loving mother of Michael R. Halloran and his wife Carol of Plymouth and Gary S. Halloran of Fla.; dear grandmother of Sarah Halloran and Jamie Ventre and her husband John; sister of Thelma Tice of N.H. and the late Charles Infante, Richard Infante and Anna Aghajanian; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, December 6, from 9 to 11 a.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clara's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 5, 2019