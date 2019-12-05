Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Halloran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara E. Halloran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara E. Halloran Obituary
Clara "Penny" E. (Infante) Halloran of Quincy passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at age 97. Born in Milton, where she was raised and educated, she lived in Quincy all of her life and worked as a branch manager for South Shore Bank. The beloved wife of the late John W. Halloran, Clara was the loving mother of Michael R. Halloran and his wife Carol of Plymouth and Gary S. Halloran of Fla.; dear grandmother of Sarah Halloran and Jamie Ventre and her husband John; sister of Thelma Tice of N.H. and the late Charles Infante, Richard Infante and Anna Aghajanian; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, December 6, from 9 to 11 a.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clara's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -