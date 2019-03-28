|
Clare K. Deneen, of Pembroke, and formerly of Hanover, passed away on March 23, 2019. Clare was the beloved wife of Dennis M. Deneen; proud mother of Dennis W. Deneen and his wife Debra of Hanson, Donna (Deneen) Freitas and the late Richard Freitas of Pembroke and Kevin M. Deneen and his wife Debra of Plymouth. She was the cherished grandmother of Amy and Joseph Broderick, Sara Deneen, Richard and Katherine Freitas and Nicole and Kyle Deneen. Born March 4, 1939, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Homer Rollins and Catherine (McGann) Rollins. Clare was a graduate of Boston City Hospital School of Nursing. Her classmates became her lifelong friends. Clare enjoyed spending time with her family. She attended many of her grandchildrens sporting events and activities. Clare most enjoyed relaxing on her deck with the neighbors. Clare was also an avid traveler. A celebration of life will be held at Quan's Kitchen, 871 Washington Street, Hanover, on Saturday, March 30, from 12-3. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in Clares memory to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019