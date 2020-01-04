|
Clare P. (Faherty) Sheehan, of Scituate, passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Francis R. Powers and Thomas A. Sheehan, Clare was the cherished mother of Kate Sheehan of Humarock, Thomas and his wife Jaana Sheehan of Georgetown, Maine; and stepmother of Deborah Polcari, Francis R. Powers Jr. DDS, John R. Powers, Jean Powers, Kimberly DeMichele, and the late Lynn DuBois. She was the dear sister of the late Paul Faherty and his wife Clare of Chicago, the late Sheila Blood of Plymouth, and John and his wife Janet of Maryland. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great friends. Clare, affectionately known as Clarsey by family and friends, began her cooking skills well into her 80s beginning with water. Prior to her culinary endeavors Clare was a stewardess with Eastern Airlines. She met and fell in love with her late husband Tom Sheehan and adopted the loves of her life, Katie and Tom Jr. Her dedication to family and friends was paramount and she loved fiercely. Clare attended New England School of Law and became the First Assistant Clerk at Plymouth County Superior Court in 1976 until her retirement in 2004. She married her best friend Francis R. Powers in 1995. Together they oversaw the Brockton and Plymouth Superior Courts for over 30 years. She and Frank traveled the world by plane and sailed across the seas. The largest sailing vessel they owned was a 6 foot dinghy named Power & Ours! They would float the currents of Humarock eventually landing at the Bridgwaye Inn or the clam flats. Clare for years was a eucharistic minister at South Shore Hospital. Clarsey's keen sense of humor defined who she was; always smiling and eager to make others happy. She was strong in her faith and believed in helping as many as she could. She was the transportation Director at Sowing Seeds in Marshfield and rather than finding rides for those in need, you would see Clare driving many herself. She had a passion for meeting new people an took great pride in making new friends. Clare was an avid New England Patriots fan and a devoted mother to her dog Rosie. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, January 10, at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be held at 10 a.m. in St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sowing Seeds LTD, by mail to P.O. Box 1001, Marshfield, MA 02050. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020