Clare Donovan Wadsworth, 89, of Duxbury, passed away on November 8, 2020. Born in Plymouth, she lost her father at the tender age of 5, and learned how to be a strong, independent woman from her hard-working mother. Following in her mothers footsteps, Clare earned her Bachelor's Degree from Lesley College in 1954 and became an elementary school teacher for the town of Duxbury, teaching 2nd grade for 29 years. In 1953, she met William Wadsworth, Sr., and in 1956 they were wed in Plymouth. Clare cherished the lifelong friendships she formed from her days at Lesley College. She maintained a close bond with these dear friends for over 60 years. Weekend trips to Marthas Vineyard, attending every college reunion, as well as exchanging Christmas and birthday cards kept the bond, they formed in college strong enough to last a lifetime. Family meant everything to Clare. This was best exemplified by the annual 4th of July cookout she held at her home, followed by attending the Duxbury parade. This was a joyous event for her, shared with her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Clare was a voracious reader, animal lover, cribbage player, admirer of nature, and a deeply religious woman. When she was not reading or sitting out on her patio soaking up the sun and admiring her beautiful trees, she could be found at her favorite pastime, playing cribbage with her children and grandchildren. Whether she was known to you as Clare, Mrs. Wadsworth, Grammie, or Mum, her infectious laugh will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving daughter Marcia Mowell and husband Ken of Killeen, TX; her son William Wadsworth, Jr. and wife Carol of Carver; her granddaughter Leanne Drell and husband Tim of Lampasas, TX; her grandson Ryan Mowell of Lampasas, TX; her niece Sue Donovan-Delaney of Plymouth; her niece Linda Donovan of Kingston; and her nephew Michael Donovan of Weymouth. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Monday, November 16th, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on November 17th at Holy Family Church in Duxbury. Interment will directly follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Standish Humane Society, 622 Congress St. #3113, Duxbury, MA 02332.



