Clark V. Doty, Jr. Van of Plymouth and formerly of Hingham, passed away on Monday May 18, 2020. Born in Concord, MA, he was the son of the late Clark V. Doty and Aljean M. (Nyland). Van was the beloved husband of Annette (Signoretta) Doty of Plymouth, and the devoted father of Clark V. Doty III and his wife Lisa of Kingston, and Lisa D. DeNatale and her husband Mark of Locust Valley, NY. He was the brother of Jeanne C. Feden and her husband Robert of Alexandria, VA, and the proud Papa of Kendra, Lydia, Jack, Gage, and Nick. Van was a 1968 graduate of Boston University School of Management, and was a member of the football team. He had a 47 year career in the Electronics Industry, where the majority of those years were spent with Sager Electronics. Van attended Concord Carlisle High School, where he was a decorated athlete in football, basketball and baseball. His greatest high school memory, other than meeting his future wife, was being a proud member of the 1964 CCHS basketball team which won the prestigious Tech Tourney played in Boston Garden. The team was inducted into the CCHS Hall of Fame in 2017, and his entire family and beloved grandchildren were there by his side to celebrate with him. Van also received a Distinguished Alumni Award from CCHS in 1990. In light of current circumstances, all services are private, with burial in Hingham Centre Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for a future date. An announcement will be published in this newspaper and on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Vans memory to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061, or the Beth Israel Deaconess Nursing Fund by mail to: Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth Philanthropy Office, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360 or by visiting https://www.bidplymouth-giving.org/give-now/.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 20, 2020