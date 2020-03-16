|
Clayton S. Robinson, of Hanover and Hull, Mass., passed away at his home in Hanover on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was 75 years old. Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on December 28, 1944, he was the son of the late G. Elliott and Elizabeth (Sylvester) Robinson, also of Hanover and Hull. A graduate of Cushing Academy, he received degrees from Northeastern University and the University of Alabama. He served in the US Army, with tours of duty in Germany and Vietnam. Lt. Col. Robinson was a Military Liaison Admissions Officer for West Point. He remained a reserve for twenty years. Clay was employed by R. W, Pressprich & Co. Inc. Boston, and Hull Municipal Light Plant. He was affiliated with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and American Legion Post 118, Cohasset. He was a member of the Rural Masonic Lodge, Quincy, Board Member and past Secretary of Hull Lions Club, a driver for the Massachusetts Eyemobile, recipient of the Ken Lake Service Award, Past President of the Milton Kiwanis Club, Past Treasurer and lifetime member of Nantasket Beach Salt Water Club, Past Commodore of Circle Yacht Club and member of the Commodores Club of America. He is survived by a cousin, Deborah Lakso Lincoln, her husband Pete, their children Jason and Jaimee Smith, their grandson Alexander Smith, and long time friend and companion, Marilyn Pearson. Arrangements are being made through Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanover. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined later. Burial will be in the family plot at the Evergreen Cemetery in Kingston, Mass. For an online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 16, 2020