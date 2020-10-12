1/1
Clyde Austin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde Thomas Austin, age 16 months, passed unexpectedly at his home in Derry, NH on Monday October 5, 2020. Clyde was born in Manchester, NH on May 30, 2019, the son of Brent and Victoria (Ferrara) Austin. In addition to his parents, Clyde is survived by his sister Abigail, age 3, and his extended Austin family of Quincy, MA and Ferrara family of Rockville Centre, NY. Clyde loved life and enjoyed playing with his big sister and dog Brewster. He loved eating and his favorite foods were apples, oranges, cheerios, and especially Mom's baking. Clyde loved being outdoors, going on family walks, playing in the water, picking fresh tomatoes out of Dad's garden, and also loved music and dancing. Following cremation, a private celebration of Clydes life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-honor-of-clyde-for-abigail The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved