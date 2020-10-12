Clyde Austin

Clyde Thomas Austin, age 16 months, passed unexpectedly at his home in Derry, NH on Monday October 5, 2020. Clyde was born in Manchester, NH on May 30, 2019, the son of Brent and Victoria (Ferrara) Austin. In addition to his parents, Clyde is survived by his sister Abigail, age 3, and his extended Austin family of Quincy, MA and Ferrara family of Rockville Centre, NY. Clyde loved life and enjoyed playing with his big sister and dog Brewster. He loved eating and his favorite foods were apples, oranges, cheerios, and especially Mom's baking. Clyde loved being outdoors, going on family walks, playing in the water, picking fresh tomatoes out of Dad's garden, and also loved music and dancing. Following cremation, a private celebration of Clydes life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-honor-of-clyde-for-abigail
