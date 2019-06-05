|
Cole Hunter Ashley Hawkins, of Scituate, Mass., died unexpectedly, May 31, 2019 Cole worked as a hair salon owner and master stylist. He had many passions, and talents. He worked endlessly to become a five time black belt, and Tia Chi master. He taught karate to children and adults at Scituate Recreation for decades. Cole also loved coaching football and lacrosse for his children's teams. When he wasn't coaching he was the biggest cheerleader on the sideline, hand in hand with his beloved wife, and mother. Cole developed a love for the water, and purchased a small boat with his oldest son. Together they learned the way of the water. They began scuba diving and passed it down to the rest of the children. He led the family in an active lifestyle. He also enjoyed taking daily bike rides with his wife, kayaking, hiking, and his newest hobby playing pickleball. Cole was always making home improvements, and fixing up the house for the family. Cole was the leader of the family. He had great strength mentally and physically. Always positive, upbeat and happy. He was the first, and the last one on the dance floor. Christmas was his favorite holiday. He looked foreword to playing games with his family and friends. Cole enjoyed caroling, and playing the trumpet. He was also very spiritual, and loved giving holiday toasts to the entire family. Cole was a loving husband, father, and son. He spent many weekends taking care of his parents. His marriage was full of love and joy, and his children were his best friends. Cole Hawkins was 64 years old, leaving behind his beloved wife, Claudette Hawkins, devoted father of Colby Hawkins, Ashley Hawkins, Westley Hawkins, and soon to be daughter-in-law of Alison Malloy. Also survived by John Parent, Eric Cunningham, Bob Parent, Donna Green, Marie and Bill Arnold, Adam Parent, Monique and Kristopher Miller McCarthy, and sister Julie Hawkins. Cole was cremated by Casper Services and will be having a celebration of life this summer with all of his family and friends to share. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cole's name may be sent to the Magical Moon Farm and foundation at https://www.magicalmoon.org/support/donate/ Your contributions will support children and their families with cancer and life threatening conditions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 5, 2019