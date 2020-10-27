Colleen E. Doyle 97, of Hingham, formerly of Milton passed away October 24th after a short illness. Born in Kharagpur, India, the oldest child of Hillary and Noel Rosambeau. Colleens father was a manager for the British operated railroads in India prior to the end of WW II. Colleen attended British primary and secondary boarding schools in the Himalayas and St Bedes Teacher College. After graduation Colleen taught at the European school in New Deli prior to moving to London with her family after the war. Colleen came to the US in 1947 to marry her beloved husband the late Brig General Francs A. Doyle USAF, who she met at an after church social hosted by her parents while Frank was a second lieutenant Army Air Corps pilot attached to the China -Burma theatre during WW II. Two years later Colleen travelled from London on the Queen Elizabeth to complete a most improbable love story and marry at St. Marks Church with a military reception at Squantum Naval Air Station. Colleen and Frank lived in Milton for over 50 years before Colleen moved to Linden Ponds following Franks passing in 2005. Committed members of St Agatha Parish, Colleen was a strong woman of faith and family was paramount every day of her life. Colleen and Frank travelled extensively circling the globe multiple times; always stylish, Colleen was well read, opinionated and loved to tell stories especially to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mother of Frank Doyle lll and his wife Donna of Boston, Ron and his wife Diane of Holbrook, Ken and his wife Melanie of Mobile, AL, Mary Anne and her husband Michael of Weymouth, Julie Finn of Ft Lauderdale and Glenn Doyle of Scituate. Sister of the late Dudley Rosambeau, Pat Kohl and Jean Smalls. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who she adored and regaled in their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom. She was pre-deceased by her beloved granddaughter Savannah Finn. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Agathas Church, Milton, Wednesday and burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Agathas School, 440 Adams St. Milton, MA 02186 where Colleen volunteered in the library for many years. For guestbook please see www.alfreddthomas.com