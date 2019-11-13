|
Colman Feeney, of Weymouth, passed away November 11, 2019. Colman was born in London, England, lived most of his younger years in Quincy and later moved to Weymouth. Colman attended Johnson and Wales earning his bachelor's degree in 1992. He worked for many years at the 99 Restaurant as a manager. Colman enjoyed reading Stephen King novels, was a hard worker and loved to spend his free time with friends and family. He was the beloved husband of Maureen Feeney of Weymouth; loving son of Angela M. and Patrick Feeney of Quincy; proud father of Devon Gleason and her husband Michael of Quincy, Colin Feeney, Darragh Feeney and Nolan Feeney all of Weymouth; cherished brother of Steven Feeney and his wife Shannon of Quincy, Patrick Feeney and his wife Julie of Weymouth and Claire O'Connor and her husband Jonathan of Weymouth; dear uncle of Ciara Feeney of Quincy, Charlotte Feeney of Quincy, Owen Feeney of Weymouth and Leo Feeney of Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In loving memory of Colman, please consider a donation to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 32 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019