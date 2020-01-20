Home

Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:15 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Concetta Mosesso Obituary
Concetta "Connie" (Gubitoso) Mosesso, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph "Rudy" Mosesso. Loving mother of Diane Cauteruccio and her husband Dino of Holbrook, Susan Sacco and her husband Brad of R.I., Rudolph Mosesso Jr. and his wife Linda of Abington, Patrick Mosesso and his wife Lynn of Foxboro, and the late Lynn Mosesso. Cherished "Nonina" (grandmother) of Dino and Dominic Cauteruccio; Michael, Giana, and Steven Sacco; Alicia Deluga and her husband Mike, and Anthony Mosesso; Rachel and Kayla Mosesso. Devoted daughter of the late Fiori Gubitoso and the late Angelina Gubitoso DeNapoli and her husband Orlando. Dear sister of the late Ida Gambale, Sonny DeNapoli and Buddy DeNapoli. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Thursday, January 23, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass at St. Joseph Church in Holbrook 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, January 22, from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment Union Cemetery, Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Joseph Church would be greatly appreciated. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 20, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -