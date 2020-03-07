Home

Conrad L. Pare Obituary
Conrad L. Pare, age 94, died peacefully, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family. Conrad was born in Enfield, Conn., to the late Francis Conrad and Hermenie (Bourque) Pare. He was raised in Enfield and was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Class of 1943, and the College of the Holy Cross, Class of 1951. He had lived in Hingham for over fifty years. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy as a Pharmacist Mate 2/c during World War II and as a Hospital Corpsman 2/c during the Korean War. Conrad was employed as a pharmaceutical sales representative for the former Lederle Laboratory for many years. Beloved husband for fifty-three years of the late Elizabeth J. (Donovan) Pare. Devoted father of Elizabeth M. O'Brien and her husband Daniel of Ridgefield, Conn., James C. Pare of Plymouth, Marguerite A. Rinella and her husband Patrick of Pembroke, Andree M. Fitzgerald and her husband Mark of Ridgefield, Conn., and Brian R. Pare and his wife Amy of Newtown, Conn. Loving grandfather of fourteen grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Dear brother of Robert E. Pare and his wife Joan of Suffield, Conn., and the late F. Gabriel Pare and his surviving wife Ann of Seabrook, NH. Conrad is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Resurrection, 1057 Main Street, Hingham, on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the church prior to the Mass from 9:15-10:15 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Conrads memory may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 1057 Main Street, Hingham, MA 02043. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2020
