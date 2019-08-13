Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
(781) 293-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Boyden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance L. Boyden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance L. Boyden Obituary
Constance L. Boyden, 99, of Pembroke, formerly of South Yarmouth and Hanover, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Colonial Rehab and Nursing Home in Weymouth. She was the beloved wife of Curtis Boyden for 60 years. Connie was born in Bangor, Maine. She worked for the Foxborough Co. in the 1940s assembling torpedoes. She loved being a mother and grandmother, and in the 1970s became a cook at Hanover Jr. High School. They retired in 1982 and moved down to their dream home in So. Yarmouth and enjoyed many parties with the Parker River Yacht Club. She worked at the Blue Water and Red Jacket Hotel on the water. She was a big fan of both the Red Sox and Pats. Once Connie moved to Pembroke on 2011, she was well known for her baking abilities and many people benefited for many years for both her cookies and brownies. Connie is survived by her daughter, Gail Bilowz and her husband Craig; a son, Richard and his wife Mary; and her cherished grandson, Samuel Boyden, all of Pembroke. Connie was predeceased by her husband Curtis, and son Guy Boyden. Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St. (Rte. 14), Pembroke. Family and friends are encouraged to bring a favorite story to share. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Council on Aging (as they were very helpful to the family), at 144 Center St., Pembroke, MA 02359, at , or to a . To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Pembroke.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now