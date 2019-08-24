|
|
Corina Mary Carleton, 74, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully July 21, 2019, after a brief illness in Clendenin, W.Va. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be fondly remembered as Mrs. Claus by many of the children of Boston's neighborhoods. She is survived by her husband, Richard Carleton of 50 years; her children, Sean Carleton of Scituate, Brigid (Carleton) and Karen Elmore of Clendenin, W.Va., Liam Carleton and Hazel Mirando of Roslindale, Deirdre (Carleton) and Thomas Yelverton of Halifax, Lorcan and Nicole Carleton of Palm Coast, Fla. Also survived by her grandchildren, Clara and Sophie Carleton of Roslindale, Matthew and Holden Carleton of Palm Coast, Fla., Summer, Bear and Magnus Yelverton of Halifax. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Ann Church, 243 Neponset Avenue, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the ASPCA.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019