Corrine M. Circosti Obituary
Corrine M. Circosti, 72, of Weymouth, died on April 17, 2019, at South Shore Hospital. A longtime resident of Weymouth, she was born in Boston, February 5, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Angelo Circosti and Ruth (Solomon) Circosti; and predeceased by her sister, Judith-Ann Ackerman and her beloved Norman Houston. Corrine is survived by loving friends who will miss her mischievous smile and her stories. Funeral service at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 24 Athens St., North Weymouth, on Thursday, May 16, at 11. Donations may be made to Pilgrim Congregational Church or to Father Bill's & MainSpring, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, 02301.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2019
