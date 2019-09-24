Home

Cory Dellavalle, 28 years old, passed on September 17, 2019, in Florida, formerly of Weymouth, Massachusetts, has lost his battle with fungal meningitis. He was a co-owner of Father and Son Moving Company and leaves behind his parents Lou and Flo Dellavalle of Florida; two brothers, Sean Joyce (Roger Lane) of Rockford, Ill. and Neil Joyce (Liz Joyce) of Ashland, Mass. He is also survived by niece Mackenzie Joyce of Ashland, Mass., and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins. Cory was a quiet young man, but a joy to be around. He loved extreme sports, going to the beach, and being with family especially with his two brothers. Cory is no longer in pain as he is with God. His parents and family loved him dearly, were very proud of him and he will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 24, 2019
