Courtney Erin Squires, of Hanson, passed away on February 5, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, from a heart condition. She is survived by her son, Alastair; her father and mother, Richard and Karen; and many family members and friends. From the day she was born on March 28, 1989, Courtney put everyone around her in good spirits with her sense of humor. There was nothing she loved more than the time she spent with her best friend, her son. Services in celebration of her life will be kept private. For Courtney's complete obituary and to sign her online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2020