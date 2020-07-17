Craig Patrick Hyland, 32, of New Bedford, passed away on July 1st in New Bedford. Craig was born in Weymouth to Thomas and Ellen Hyland on July 9th 1987. He went to high school at Carver High School and graduated in 2006. Most recently he worked as a cashier for Petro Mart in New Bedford for several years. In his free time Craig enjoyed spending time with his cats and reading. He also enjoyed listening to as well as performing music on his harmonica and djembe and building models. Craig is survived by his sister Kerry Connelly of Plymouth, brother DJ Hyland of Carver and brother Thomas Hyland of Carver; nieces Kaitlyn Connelly, Haley Connelly, Sophie Christian, Grace Hyland, Ellie Hyland and nephews, Nicholas Connelly, Jake Hyland, James Hyland, Noah Hyland; as well as his fianc Sky Cousineau . He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ellen Hyland. Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 24th, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver, with a graveside service at Plymouth County Cemetery to follow at 12:30. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
