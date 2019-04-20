Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Agatha Church
Adams Street at Brook Road
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Crosbie Lawlor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crosbie J. Lawlor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Crosbie J. Lawlor Obituary
Crosbie J. Lawlor, of Milton, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mary C. (Ridge) Lawlor. Loving father of Joseph A. Lawlor and his wife Susan of Marshfield, Maureen M. and her late husband Walter Carr of Milton, Anthony F. Lawlor of Milton, Eileen M. Lawlor and her husband Paul DeBonis of Quincy, Jerome C. Lawlor and his wife Jean of Quincy and Cecelia M. Lawlor and her husband Joseph Callahan of Norwell. Grandfather of Kathleen, Michael and Patrick Lawlor, Sheila, Nora and Aidan DeBonis, Julia and Rosemary Brewer and Veronica Callahan. Great grandfather of Nolan Francis. Brother of Thomas Lawlor of Quincy and the late John Emmett, Joseph P. and Helen Lawlor. Brother in-law of the late Sr. Cecelia Ridge, MFIC.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue EAST MILTON SQUARE, Monday, 4-8 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Crosbie's memory may be made to Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 790 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458.
For Information and online condolence www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now