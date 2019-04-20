|
Crosbie J. Lawlor, of Milton, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mary C. (Ridge) Lawlor. Loving father of Joseph A. Lawlor and his wife Susan of Marshfield, Maureen M. and her late husband Walter Carr of Milton, Anthony F. Lawlor of Milton, Eileen M. Lawlor and her husband Paul DeBonis of Quincy, Jerome C. Lawlor and his wife Jean of Quincy and Cecelia M. Lawlor and her husband Joseph Callahan of Norwell. Grandfather of Kathleen, Michael and Patrick Lawlor, Sheila, Nora and Aidan DeBonis, Julia and Rosemary Brewer and Veronica Callahan. Great grandfather of Nolan Francis. Brother of Thomas Lawlor of Quincy and the late John Emmett, Joseph P. and Helen Lawlor. Brother in-law of the late Sr. Cecelia Ridge, MFIC.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue EAST MILTON SQUARE, Monday, 4-8 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Crosbie's memory may be made to Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 790 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458.
For Information and online condolence www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019