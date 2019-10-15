|
|
Crystal M. Callahan of Hull, passed away unexpectedly September 29, 2019 at the age of 35. Born in Dorchester, Crystal befriended many through the years and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her mother Tammy Callahan of Hull, brother Timothy Callahan of Malden, her 2 children, John and Ava, and her Grandpa Joe. Those that predeceased her were her grandmother Barbara Karas-Callahan, her father Timothy H. Callahan, and her Uncles Joey and Billy Callahan. Crystal was a waitress but liked to spend her spare time at Nantasket beach, roasting her cares away in the sun. A graveside service will be held at the Hull Village Cemetery, Hull, MA at 11:00am October 17th. Friends and family are all invited. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 15, 2019