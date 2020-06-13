Cynthia G. Lannon, of Hingham and formerly of Weymouth, died peacefully at the Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Cambridge on June 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Helen G. (Murphy) Lannon. Devoted aunt Bunny of Brian Lannon and his wife Maria of Torrance, Calif., Timothy Lannon of Sarasota, Fla. and Erin Lynch and her husband Frank of Clermont, Fla. Devoted great-aunt of Kimberly Lannon of Calif. and Lauren Lynch of Fla. Dear friend of Betty McDermott of Hanson. Preceded in death by her brother Lawrence G. Lannon and his late wife Nancy. Cynthia will be interred privately in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cynthia may be sent to the charity of one's choice. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Cynthia's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-keohane, to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 13, 2020.