Dallas Helen (Bragg) Turner, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Dallas was a loving wife of the late Elwood Bradford Turner. She is the mother of Richard Turner (St. Johns, NL), Diane Turner (Rockland), and the late Bradford Turner. She was a proud grandmother of Dawn Marie (Turner) Shah and husband Saunak Shah. Dallas grew up with six siblings, Marilyn, Shirley, William, Dorothy, George and Christopher. She left her home and settled in Brockton. Dallas was born May 12, 1930, in Channel, Newfoundland, Canada, to Maude and Richard Bragg. She met, and later married, Elwood Turner in 1952. She spent most of her life residing on Circuit Street in Hanover, where she raised her 3 children. Dallas worked at Marshall's Dept. Store in Weymouth for 25 years. She was also a cherished member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Rockland for over 60 years. She loved participating in church events and helping out with various charities. Dallas was known for her kind heart, her generosity, her social nature, and her wonderful cooking skills. She will be missed by her extended family in Canada, and her many friends, neighbors, and her church family. The Turner family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Dallas' life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St., Rockland. A funeral service will be held the following morning August 15, 2019, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Rockland, at 10 a.m. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home directly and donations can be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 3 Goddard Ave., Rockland. For directions or additional information, please visit, www.magounbiggins.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019