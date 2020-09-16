Dana John Parsons of Randolph, passed away with his family by his side on September 1, 2020, from complications of a stroke, at the age of 58. Born in Brockton, Dana was raised and educated in Randolph, graduating, Class of 1979. He went on to further his education by receiving degrees in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Dana worked for many years as an electrical engineer before retiring. He had many passions in life including photography, enjoying the natural world and just spending time in nature. Dana liked to feed the ducks at Lake Holbrook, taking walks in Powers Farm, as well as watching the tides changing at his favorite spot in Yarmouth. A loving son, brother and nephew, Dana will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Dear son of Emily C. (Edunas) Parsons and the late John S. Parsons. Devoted brother to David Parsons and his wife Tina of Randolph. Dana is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private service was held to honor and remember Dana's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Heart Fund, Johnston Health Foundation, PO Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577, Attn: Heart Fund or the National Kidney Foundation
, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
