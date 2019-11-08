|
Dana J. Thomas, 71 of Carver, passed away on November 7, 2019. He is the loving husband of Beverly J. Thomas. Devoted father of Kane Thomas and his wife Brooke, Kyle Thomas and the late Dan LaBossiere. He is the son of the late Dana E. Thomas and Pauline Thomas. Dana is also survived by his sister Maureen Freitas and nephew Keith Freitas. Loving grandfather of Kali, Gunnar, Everet, Larissa, Hunter, Dillon and Luke. Dana was a lifelong resident of Carver. He was an avid hunter and looked forward each year to the hunting season. He enjoyed watching old western movies and hunting shows. Dana also enjoyed afternoons at Honey Dew Donuts with his biker friends the Bog Hogs. Dana also ran a saw mill in carver for many years. He will be missed dearly by his family, his hunting friends and his coworkers at SLT construction. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St, Carver on Monday, November 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dana's name can be made to the or the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 8, 2019