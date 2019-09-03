|
|
Sister Danella Hyland, 91, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. Geraldine Mary Hyland was born July 4, 1928 in Buffalo, New York. She was the second child of William H. Hyland and Mary H. Shannon Hyland. Her older sisters name was Marian. When Geraldine was very young, her mother died. She often said that her father died of a broken heart not many years after that. She and her sister went to live with other relatives. Geraldine lived with her mother's sister, Danella F. Rinaman. She was raised with her aunt's three sons, Stan, Dan and Tom Rinaman and considered them her brothers. It was many years before she was reunited with her sister, who then preceded her in death. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at the Providence House, 363 Bishops Highway, Kingston from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. With a prayer service being held at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at the Providence House on Thursday, August 5, at 3 p.m. Interment will directly follow at Our Lady of Divine Providence Cemetery, Kingston. Donations in Sr. Danella's name can be made to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 363 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA, 02364.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 3, 2019