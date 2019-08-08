|
Daniel Diaute, 85 years of age, passed away on August 6, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Daniel and Rose (Mancini) Diaute. He was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Crawford of Braintree, his sister, Helen Morton of Quincy, his sister, Madeline Habicht of California, and his brother, Alfred Diaute of Weymouth. He is survived by his brother, Richard Diaute and his wife Margaret of Braintree. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Danny was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the U.S. Army Band. He co-founded the Diaute Bros. Ornamental Iron Company in 1954 with his brother Richard Sr. and father, Daniel Sr. Danny enjoyed jazz music and working alongside his family crafting beautiful iron work and developing a highly respected business. Danny's family will miss him greatly. Donations may be made in his memory to the Disabled Veterans of America organization at the V.A. Regional Office JFK Federal Bldg, Government Ctr., Boston, MA 02203. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels, 516 Washington Street, Braintree. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday until 11:30. A graveside burial will follow at 11:45 at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019