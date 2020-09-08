So very sorry for your families loss. Dave and I worked with Dano for many years at BPD. Fondly remember the Dano Days...when we would all wear our Hawaiian shirts to joke with him. When in fact, we were all showing him our love. We considered ourselves blessed to have these great memories of a great man. Much love to Jane, Katie and Molly, you will all be in our prayers during this very difficult time. David & Kathleen Clancy and family.

Kathleen Clancy

Friend