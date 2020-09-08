Daniel F. "Dano" Clifford, of Randolph, formerly of Hingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 29, 2020, at the age of 68. Born in Boston, Dan graduated from Hingham High School, Class of 1970. He was a long-time employee of Boston Package Delivery. Beloved husband for 36 years of Jane M. (Comerford) Clifford. Loving father of Katie Clifford of Los Angeles and Molly Clifford of Randolph. Dear son of the late Daniel F. Clifford, Sr. and Phyllis (Kelley) Clifford. Devoted nephew of the late John H. Clifford and brother of the late Roberta Hawkes of NH. Daniel is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and his dog "CoCo". Dan will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. A memorial visitation period will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, from 5 -7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 North Main St. (Rt. 28) Randolph. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Dans name to MSPCA- Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. The Family asks visitors to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
