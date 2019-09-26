Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel F. Regan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel F. Regan Obituary
Daniel F. Regan of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Quincy and Dorchester, passed away on August 5, 2019, after falling ill. He leaves his wife Etta of Bradenton, Fla.; son, Thomas of Brighton, Mass.; and dear family friends, the Keaneys of Dorchester. "Dan the Man" had a close network of friends from Florida to Mass. They were his family, and that family was as big as his heart was kind. Always the storyteller, he will be remembered as a great man with a great sense of humor. He loved to sail and scuba dive. His true home was the ocean, where his ashes will be spread on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, leaving from the Quincy Yacht Club at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held back at the club from 1-5 pm. All who knew Dan, please bring your photos and stories to celebrate the life of this great friend.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.