Daniel F. Regan of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Quincy and Dorchester, passed away on August 5, 2019, after falling ill. He leaves his wife Etta of Bradenton, Fla.; son, Thomas of Brighton, Mass.; and dear family friends, the Keaneys of Dorchester. "Dan the Man" had a close network of friends from Florida to Mass. They were his family, and that family was as big as his heart was kind. Always the storyteller, he will be remembered as a great man with a great sense of humor. He loved to sail and scuba dive. His true home was the ocean, where his ashes will be spread on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, leaving from the Quincy Yacht Club at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held back at the club from 1-5 pm. All who knew Dan, please bring your photos and stories to celebrate the life of this great friend.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019