|
|
Daniel John Clifford Jr., passed away on August 22, 2019. He was born December 10, 1956, in Quincy, the son of the late Beverly (Reed) and Daniel Clifford. Dan was the proudest grandfather and his smile would illuminate a room while talking about his kids. The man had the best stories, a walking history book. He loved his Boston sports teams and always had time for Nascar. Dan grew up in Weymouth where most of his legendary stories came from and had been a resident of Plymouth for the last 33 years. He was always willing to help his neighbors and had shown many young men how to turn a wrench. Dan is survived by wife, Emily Edwards Clifford. He also leaves behind his daughter, Stacey Hensen (Weymouth); sons, Daniel John Clifford 3rd (deceased) David Joseph Clifford and Hollien Clifford (Plymouth), Richard James Clifford and Kristen Clifford (Wareham). Dan had 13 grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Siblings include Donna and Nicky Hubbard, Deborah Creighton and Shawn Creighton, James Clifford (deceased), Tracy Clifford (deceased). His family would like to think he got an offer from the Gods in the sky he couldn't pass up, a family reunion. A permanent vacation where he listens to his music as loud as he wants, reads until he falls asleep. He gets to drive along the boulevard in his Cadillac with a cigar in his mouth enjoying the sunset with his son as his passenger. Dan will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 30, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth, on Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Vine Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019