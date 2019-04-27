The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Daniel J. Goodwin

Daniel J. Goodwin Obituary
Daniel J. Goodwin (better known by family as Joey) of Plymouth, formerly of Braintree, died unexpectedly, on April 24, 2019, in his home. He was the beloved son of Daniel and Jo-Ann (Kaukola) Graziano of Plymouth; loving father of Nathaniel M. Goodwin and his wife Kendra of Kingston; brother of Jo-Ann Marie Tomblin of Plymouth and Brian J. Graziano and his wife Laurie of Kingston; cherished grand-pere of Kinsley; uncle of Marc, Nicolas, Alexis, Olivia and Zoey. Also survived by his siblings, Lindsey Spurrier, Katie Goodwin, Andrew Goodwin and Sara Hart. Born in Quincy, October 3, 1965, and educated in the Plymouth and Braintree schools, he graduated from Braintree High School. Dan served his country in the U.S. Marines as a Corporal during Desert Storm as a fighter pilot mechanic. He worked for the Commonwealth of Mass. as a corrections officer and later went to work for MBO Precast in the construction field. A great love for his family, God and country, Dan enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and hiking and had been a camp counselor at Brentwood Camp. He was always there when needed helping people. Dan loved music, family holidays with special times spent with his uncle Artie. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (near Cordage Park), on Tuesday, April 30, from 4-8 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. Burial will be private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nathan Hale Veterans Foundation, 116 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019
