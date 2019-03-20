The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Leonard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel J. Leonard Obituary
Daniel J. Leonard, of Pembroke died suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from complications of throat cancer. He was a son of the late Daniel and Claire Lorraine (Morrissey) Leonard of North Quincy. Devoted husband of Nancy (Lyman) Leonard. Beloved father of Adam (Denielle) Boisvert of Pembroke, Desiree (Kee) Boisvert of Pembroke, Ashleigh (Michael) Tierney of Taunton, Jessica Gerard of Pembroke, Ryan Rogers (Evan) of Weymouth. Loving Papa of 8 grandchildren Branden, Stephen, Brady, Sadie, Bella, Gabriel, Vanessa and Evan Jr. Brother of David Leonard of Florida, Neil Leonard of Stoughton, Nancy McAdams of Quincy and the late Janice Leonard. Dan was a propmaker for IATSE Local 481. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now