Daniel J. O'Brien of South Boston, formerly of Weymouth, died April 6, 2020, at the age of 82. Dan worked as a custodian for the Weymouth School System for many years and also as the sexton at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Jamaica Plain for 20 years. He was a die hard Red Sox fan. Dan was the loving brother of Patricia MacDonald and her husband Tom of Rockland; and the uncle to Thomas MacDonald, William MacDonald, Patrick MacDonald, John MacDonald, and Karen Lane, all of Weymouth. A memorial funeral Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth, where Dan was proud to be an usher. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dan may be made to the ., Mass. Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Daniel's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 9, 2020