Daniel J. "Danny" Rawdon, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, at the age of 79, with family at his side. Danny was married to the late Kathleen (O'Shaughnessy) for 47 years before her passing. He was a devoted father to his only daughter, Kerry Rawdon and her partner Robert Turner of Braintree. Brother to Kathleen Rawdon of Hingham and the late Charles, John and Kevin Rawdon. Brother-in-law to Astrid Rawdon-Fader, Jean Rawdon and the late Betty Rawdon. He was also the proud uncle to Brian, Lyn, Sandy, and Gary Rawdon, Karen Steele and Michelle Hollien as well as great-nieces and a great-nephew. Danny was born to Irish immigrants, Daniel F. and Delia (McInnis) Rawdon on July 14, 1941. He was a proud Dorchester native, attending St. Mark's parochial school before entering Don Bosco Technical High School. Post graduation, Danny entered the Army and, after being honorably discharged in January of 1969, he went onto a long career as an electrician with I.B.E.W. Local 103 before retiring in 2003. He was a quiet man with a big presence. But, when he laughed his blue eyes twinkled and his belly shook. He believed in working hard and doing things right. When there was no work here, he travelled, going as far as Alaska to work on the pipeline. But, his true passion was golf. When he wasn't playing he was watching or reading about it. The highlight of his week was the Adams Village Tuesday night golf league at President's Golf Course where he got to play with a great group of longtime friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. His funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Daniel may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please visit www.Keohane.com
or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.