Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
(561) 967-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Sheehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Sheehan Jr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Sheehan Jr. Obituary
Daniel Joseph Sheehan Jr., 78, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Hull, Mass., passed away at home on August 11, 2019. Born May 8, 1941, in Boston, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps; was an IBEW Local 103 electrician; managed Quincy Bay Flounder Fleet and was a charter boat captain. He had a passion for building model boats. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dianna Wood; and five children, Jeanne Knudsen (Paul), Daniel J. Sheehan IV (Kelly), Mary Sheridan (Philip), Cynthia Knudsen (Steven), and Susan Rosner (Jeff); 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, Daniel J. Sheehan Sr. and Olive Kimball, and his stepmother, Agnes Sheehan, and sister, Mary Springer. Family and friends may gather at 12 p.m. at Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farms Road, Lake Worth, Fla. The Mass begins at 1 p.m., followed by a procession to South Florida National Cemetery for burial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now