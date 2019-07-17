Home

Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Tirrell Room
254 Quarry Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Tirrell Room
254 Quarry Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
Daniel J. Sullivan


1991 - 2019
Daniel J. Sullivan Obituary
Daniel J. Sullivan, 28, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Monday, July 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. He was the beloved son of Lisa M. Cosgrove of Quincy and Michael J. Sullivan and his wife Donna of Mendon. Born in Boston, he was raised in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 2009. Dan worked at Stop & Shop in Quincy for 9 years before he was disabled 3 years ago. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Bruins and enjoyed playing golf and video games, reading and going to concerts. He also loved playing his bass guitar. In addition to his parents, Dan was the twin brother of Sean M. Sullivan of Quincy and the brother of Michael J. Sullivan of Mendon and the late Dennis P. Sullivan, who passed away 4 years ago from Cystic Fibrosis. He is also survived by his grandparents, James E. and Suzanne (Marino) Cosgrove of Rockland, his step-sisters, Annalisa and Isabella Baci both of Mendon and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to memorial prayers at The Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry St., Quincy on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life until 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's memory may be made to the Dennis Sullivan Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Dennis McCaffery, 78 Flint Locke Dr., Weymouth, MA 02189. Directions and obituary at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781 )344-2676
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 17, 2019
