Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Coletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel M. Coletti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel M. Coletti Obituary
Daniel M. Coletti, age 94, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Southeast Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in North Easton, surrounded by his loving family. Daniel was born and raised in Quincy, to the late Valentino and Catherine (Tempesta) Coletti. He was the owner and operator of the former Crown Plastering Company in Quincy for thirty years and was a member of the Bricklayers Union. Daniel was a proud World War II veteran, having served with the 10th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army. He participated in the battles and campaigns of Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, and Ardennes. Daniel received the Combat Infantryman Badge, the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 5 Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Ribbon, and the Purple Heart with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster for wounds received on September 25, 1944 in France and on March 22, 1945 in Germany. He was a member of the Cyril P. Morrissette American Legion Post 294 in Quincy. Dan enjoyed languages and history and was an avid gardener. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, especially his children and grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband of the late Betty E. (Russo) Coletti. Devoted father of Lauren M. Coletti of Quincy and her friend Michael Ogle of Braintree, Mark D. Coletti and his wife Joanne of Marshfield. Father-in law of the late Charles E. Moore. Loving grandfather of Peter D. Moore, Mark J. Coletti, Andrew C. Coletti, and the late Ryan M. Moore. One of seven siblings, Dan was the dear brother of Loretta Evans of Claremont, NH, Geraldine Coletti, Ann Marie Coletti, both of Quincy, and predeceased by Paul, Joseph, and Louis "Smiler" Coletti. Daniel was also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his dear friends, Bianca and Paul Perotti of Quincy, James Carson of Quincy and the late Russell G. Erikson. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, March 18 at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniels memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -