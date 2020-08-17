1/1
Daniel M. Morrison
Daniel M. Morrison , 51, of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 12th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Julie Sweeney Morrison and three beautiful daughters Abby, Ava and Lainey, all of Braintree. Predeceased by his Father John R. Morrison. Also survived by his beloved mother, Christina Morrison-Henderson and Robert Henderson of Middleboro, brother John R. Morrison, Jr. and his partner Marijane Deitsch of Hingham and sister Eileen Morrison and her partner Frank Cabral of Braintree. He will be lovingly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family visiting hours: August 19th 11:00 - 1:00 PM, at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton. Due to the Current Covid 19 restrictions, only thirty guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial will be private at a later date. For complete obituary, please see www.alfreddthomas.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
