Daniel Moore Upham III, 75, of Duxbury passed away on July 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Dan was born Dec. 23,1943, to Roberta (Klopp) and Daniel Upham in Minnesota. Dan was an avid traveler and traveled all over the world before settling in Boston, where he met his beloved wife Kathleen (Flaherty), and started his family. Dan worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years until his retirement. Dan was an ardent reader and a passionate New England sports fan with a special fondness for the Red Sox. Dan also possessed an incredible sense of humor, kindness, and generosity. His greatest joy in life was his family and all the friends he met along the way. Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy; his three precious children, James Cox of St. Thomas, Emily Lunetta and her husband David of Wareham, and Gretchen Conway and her husband Stephen of Duxbury. Dan was especially fond of his many nieces and nephews and always felt at home with a houseful of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Duxbury Free Library. A memorial service will be held at Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston, on Saturday, August 3, at 11 a.m. To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 30, 2019