|
|
Daniel R. Cavicchi, 64, of Hanson, Massachusetts died on May 13, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center after a quick battle with lung cancer. Born in Boston and raised in Whitman, Massachusetts, beloved son of Ralph Cavicchi and Jennie (Milewski) Cavicchi. Danny graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School in 1973 and he attended Northeastern University and later Stonehill College. He spent his early years working at F. Cavicchi and Co., the family fruit and produce business, and he served 25+ years as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in his hometown Hanson. He was a beloved soccer and baseball coach and a talented thespian with the Friends of Camp Kiwanee, also in Hanson. He regularly contributed his time to the South Shore Kennel Club's events and showed his yellow labradors at dog shows across the country, including Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. He loved photography and fishing and he always enjoyed spending time in nature or by the beach with his loved ones. He was the loving husband of Sally (Whiting) Cavicchi for 35 years. He leaves behind two children, Sarah Cavicchi of Boston and Benjamin Cavicchi of Boston, and many cousins, siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, and forever friends. Burial will be private at Fern Hill Cemetery in Hanson with a full memorial mass to follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the PKD Foundation and Donate Life New England.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2020