Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Pavilonis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel V. Pavilonis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel V. Pavilonis Obituary
Daniel V. Pavilonis, 81, of Rockland, passed away March 17, 2020. Raised in South Boston, he served in the Army Reserves. Daniel was a heavy equipment mechanic, working at Anchor Motor Freight for most of his career and later fixed generators. He enjoyed caring for his farm animals, especially the ducks. Daniel was the husband of the late Cecilia F. "Honey" (Kates) Pavilonis; loving father of Karen (and Peter Bailey) of West Bridgewater, Daniel (and Maureen) Pavilonis of Bourne, Steven Pavilonis of North Brookfield, Kevin (and Mary) Pavilonis of Marshfield, and Christine (and William Miller) of Warwick, R.I.; brother of Mary of Somerville, and the late Margaret and Paul; dear grandfather of 9; and a great-grandfather of 1. Private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -