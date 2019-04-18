|
|
Darrell J. Cyr, of Hingham, passed away the evening of April 15, 2019 at the age of 50. He lost his battle with cancer which he fought courageously for many months. Darrell was a devoted father and is survived by three sons | Nicholas, Timothy, and Christopher of Hingham. He is survived by his mother Beverly (Carlson) of Littleton, his father John of Boxborough, brother Randall, and sister-in-law Shana of Virginia. He is also survived by his former wife Stephanie (Kirven) Cyr, and by Sandra Hung of Weymouth, his companion in his final years. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Darrell graduated from Littleton High School in 1986 and from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1994. He spent his professional career working for Coler and Colantonio and most recently the R. F. Roach Company. Darrell was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his time on the water with his family and friends. He was a dedicated fan of hockey and played well into his adult years. He enjoyed spending time with his children and watching his sons in their activities and sports teams in Hingham where he lived and raised his children. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 19, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel. 21 Pond Street, Hingham. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Darrell to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019