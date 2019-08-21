Home

Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
David A. Shenk Obituary
David Alan Shenk, of Pocasset, and It is with great sadness of his passing. He was 37 years old and died suddenly on August 12, 2019. Dave was the beloved son of Kathie Keane and Andrew Shenk. Brother to Andy Shenk. Nephew of Judy, Pamela, and Bill Keane. Also survived by many of his good friends. Dave grew up in Quincy and attended North Quincy High, class of 1999. He also attended Bunker Hill Community College. He was a great person with a heart of gold, and a loyal friend. People who hung out with Dave knew that no matter what, Dave always had their back. Dave was a foodie and a great cook, and loved to cook for his family and friends. He loved listening to Taylor Swift, and watching Game of Thrones and Shameless. When he was out and about, he loved hunting down Pokemon's. He was good company, a sweet person and a joy to be around. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his services in the Hamel Lydon Chapel on Saturday, August 24, from 1-3 p.m. 650 Hancock St., Quincy MA 02170. For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 21, 2019
