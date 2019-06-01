|
David F. Barry, age 80, of Hull and Punta Gorta, Fla., passed away on April 2, 2019.
Beloved husband of Judith (Pitaro) Barry and loving father of David F. Barry Jr. of Halifax, Shannon F. Landry of Roseville, Minn., Sean A. Barry of Taunton, Mary M. Powers of Hull. Grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of three. Brother John J. Barry and Nelson Barry, both of Weymouth and Marianne Parker of Attleboro. Former spouse of the late Marilyn Barry.
Mr. Barry was the former owner of South Shore Bus and worked for many years at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts State Auditor's Office before retiring.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church at St. Mary Parish, 208 Samoset Ave, Hull, MA. 02045. Interment Hull Village Cemetery, Hull.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Dave may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019