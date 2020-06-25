David Bernstein
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bernstein, age 84, of Scituate, formerly of Cohasset, passed away on June 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anita Bernstein, whom he married in 1962. Devoted father of Glen Bernstein and wife Alisa of Scituate, and Philip Bernstein of Boston. Adoring grandfather of Lauren and Matthew. Born and raised in Boston, David attended Boston Latin High School and Boston University, where he played for the tennis teams. After college he spent his career in the insurance industry until retirement, however, his true passion was horse racing. For over 4 decades he owned Thoroughbred racehorses that ran at tracks across the east coast, from Boston to Saratoga to Gulfstream. David loved history and was an avid sports fan (a 50 year Patriots Season Ticket holder). He enjoyed living by the water and treasured the charm and beauty of Cohasset. He loved watching his children play sports from little league (where he also coached) throughout high school. David was truly a caring and generous person. He had a wonderful wit and a genuine personality. Services and interment were private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor David may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/. To share a remembrance, please visit Davids tribute page at http://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 25, 2020.
