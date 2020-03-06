|
|
David C. Coburn, 66, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Wareham and Randolph, died on March 3, 2020, at Sachem Nursing Facility. Born in Weymouth and raised in Randolph, he was the son of the late Richard and Carol (Chambers) Coburn. David attended Randolph High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served his country as a radio operator in Vietnam. He worked for the Randolph Highway Department for many years as well as T.L. Edwards and Russo's Greenhouses. He was a former member of the Amvets and Elks. In addition to his late parents and his late brother Rick, he is survived by his sisters, Wendi Smith and her husband Robert of Barnstable, Gail Dailey and her husband Jake of East Bridgewater, Sherri Schwab and her husband David of Fort Myers, FL; and his brothers, Robert "Bud" Coburn and his wife Edith of Bridgewater and Donald Hill and his wife Deb of Kingston. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment private. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020