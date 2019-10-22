|
|
David Chambers Harvey passed away at his home at the age of 47, on October 18, 2019. David is home with his loving mother and father, Louise Harvey and Stephen Harvey. Born in Weymouth, David was working with Southcoast Health at the time of his passing, a job he loved and adored. David will be remembered for his smile, his wittiness, his love for his family, his kindness, determination, and most of all, never doing anything halfway. David put love into everything he did no matter what. David has left behind the love of his life, Linda Harvey of 22 years, their three beautiful children Julia Harvey, Morgan Harvey and Thomas Harvey. He also leaves behind his brother Stephen Harvey and his family and his sister Jennifer Harvey and her family in addition to many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as his loving extended family the Stensons. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 23 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Marys Church, 313 Court Street. Interment will immediately follow.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019