Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
First Trinitarian Congregational Church
381 Country Way
Scituate, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Porto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Del Porto


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Del Porto Obituary
David Del Porto, age 78, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020, in Weaverville, N.C. David was the son of Joseph Del Porto and Helen Del Porto (Peterson), and was born in Chicago, Ill., on June 11, 1941. He is survived by his loving wife, Elva; and their children, Jeff, Jason and his wife Elizabeth, David, Betsy and her husband Paul, and Susan; and their grandchildren, Brandon, Jackson, Luca, Eiche, Max, Lauren, Julian and Prudence; and his sister, Lisa Burn and her husband Peter. There will be a service to celebrate David's life at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church at 381 Country Way in Scituate, Mass., on Saturday, February 15 at 12 p.m., followed by a reception at the Scituate Harbor Community Building at 44 Jericho Road in Scituate. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Waypoint Adventures or the Appalachian Mountain Club. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -