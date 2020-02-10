|
|
David Del Porto, age 78, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020, in Weaverville, N.C. David was the son of Joseph Del Porto and Helen Del Porto (Peterson), and was born in Chicago, Ill., on June 11, 1941. He is survived by his loving wife, Elva; and their children, Jeff, Jason and his wife Elizabeth, David, Betsy and her husband Paul, and Susan; and their grandchildren, Brandon, Jackson, Luca, Eiche, Max, Lauren, Julian and Prudence; and his sister, Lisa Burn and her husband Peter. There will be a service to celebrate David's life at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church at 381 Country Way in Scituate, Mass., on Saturday, February 15 at 12 p.m., followed by a reception at the Scituate Harbor Community Building at 44 Jericho Road in Scituate. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Waypoint Adventures or the Appalachian Mountain Club. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020