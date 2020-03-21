|
|
David F. Verrier, longtime resident of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 13, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Donna M. Duddy and husband Paul of Rhode Island; brothers, John J. Verrier and wife Donna of Wareham, Scott Verrier of Hull, and Mark Verrier of Fla.; and stepsister, Denise Robichard of Carver. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late John and Isabella Verrier, and brother of the late Raymond and Richard. David worked as an addiction counselor in Florida for many years, helping others and touching many lives. He loved enjoying times with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Father Bill's, 422 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2020